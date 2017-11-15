SOFTBALL: Commerce’s C.J. Wilkes resigns

Wednesday, November 15. 2017
Commerce softball head coach C.J. Wilkes has resigned as her resignation letter was accepted at Monday night’s Commerce Board of Education meeting.
Wilkes, who just finished her second season as head coach, led the Lady Tigers to their first-ever region championship and a 22-7 record. The team won only three games last season.
“She did a excellent job this year with the players,” principal William Smith said. “She will definitely be missed.”
