GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. rally falls short in opener

Jackson County battled back from a 21-point second-half deficit Tuesday night but fell short of a season-opening win.
Jackson County lost 56-49 to Class AAAA West Hall in new coach Monty McClure’s debut. Carlie Anderson led Jackson County with 13 points. Caroline Davis finished with 12.
The host Panthers trailed 35-14 early in the third quarter but mounted a 20-7 run to end the period, capped by a 3-pointer from Meghan Sorrells.
Jackson County then pulled within four points — 42-38 — when Alex Body and Anderson converted four free throws at the outset of the fourth quarter.
But West Hall star Anna McKendree provided her team with clutch shooting when needed most. The senior knocked down 3-pointers on consecutive trips down the floor to push the lead out to 10 points. McKendree finished with 24 points despite fouling out.
Jackson County had a chance late, trailing 54-49 with 21 seconds left. The Spartans, however, were able to break Jackson County’s press and get the ball to Kylie Staiserowski, who hit a lay-up to give the Spartans a three-possession lead with 10 seconds left.
The Lady Panthers return to action Monday against Bethlehem Christian in the first round of the Bankers' Classic, hosted by Jackson County. Game time has not been announced.
