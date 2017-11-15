BOYS' BASKETBALL: Risher scores 20 points in Panther loss

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, November 15. 2017
Jackson County guard Iaises Risher poured in 20 points in Tuesday’s season opener, but visiting West Hall emerged with a convincing 81-62 win.
Devonte Buffington paced the Spartans with 20 points.
The Panthers led 28-25 midway through the second quarter after Russell Spence knocked down three free throws. But West Hall scored the next three baskets, igniting a 20-7 run which carried it to a 45-35 halftime lead.
The Spartans led by as much as 22 points in the second half.
Playing at a fast-tempo and constantly subbing five at a time, Jackson County saw 11 players get into the scorebook while 16 different Panthers got into the game.
Jackson County returns to action against Bethlehem Christian Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Bankers' Classic, hosted by the Panthers.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.