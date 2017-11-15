BOYS' BASKETBALL: Risher scores 20 points in Panther loss

Jackson County guard Iaises Risher poured in 20 points in Tuesday’s season opener, but visiting West Hall emerged with a convincing 81-62 win.
Devonte Buffington paced the Spartans with 20 points.
The Panthers led 28-25 midway through the second quarter after Russell Spence knocked down three free throws. But West Hall scored the next three baskets, igniting a 20-7 run which carried it to a 45-35 halftime lead.
The Spartans led by as much as 22 points in the second half.
Playing at a fast-tempo and constantly subbing five at a time, Jackson County saw 11 players get into the scorebook while 16 different Panthers got into the game.
Jackson County returns to action against Bethlehem Christian Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Bankers' Classic, hosted by the Panthers.
