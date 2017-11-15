Dominant Ridgeland awaits Dragons in Round Two

Ridgeland hasn’t hardly had to break a sweat this fall. Jefferson hopes to change that.
The Dragons (9-2) will face an 11-0 Panther team that’s winning its games by an average of 41 points when they embark on a long road trip Friday for the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
“We’re certainly well aware of the quality opposition that we have and have a lot of respect for them,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said.
Ridgeland’s closest call this year was a 21-point win over a nine-win Heritage team.
The defense has been particularly stingy, allowing 7.6 points per game. The Panthers surrendered only a third-quarter touchdown in a 63-7 throttling of Chapel Hill last week in the first round of playoffs.
