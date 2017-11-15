JMS football team dominates competition in perfect season

Behind a dominant offense and an equally imposing defense, the Jefferson Middle School football team recently wrapped up a 6-0 season.
The Dragons outscored their competition 267-32, scoring over 40 points in five of their six wins. Jefferson shut out four opponents in its six games this season.
“This is a special group of young men on and off the field,” coach Wayne McCarty said. “They have a great mix of athleticism, size and leadership which is a recipe for success. I joked with them all season saying that the only thing they need is a good bus driver to get them safely to and from the games and they would handle the rest. The bus driver was me.”
The team beat Davis (41-0), Youth (49-0), Gainesville (42-12), Commerce (45-0), Lakeside (55-0) and Gainesville (35-20) once again to close the season.
McCarty said he’s excited to see what the group will accomplish at the high school level.
“I can tell you the future is bright if they stay together and stay hungry,” he said. “(This is) hands down one of the most talented group of middle school kids from top to bottom that I’ve seen in my 16 years of coaching.”
