CHEERLEADING: Panthers' season ends at sectionals

The Jackson County Competitive cheerleading squad competed in the state sectionals in Columbus on Friday but did not qualify for the Saturday finals round.
“I think, overall, we had an outstanding season,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “We finished in first a third of the regular season and finished top three another two times. Half of the squad had never done competition cheer before, and they really rose to the occasion for us to be able to place so often.”
Brooks noted that the highlights of the season included a victory over eventual region champion Morgan County, who went on to finish fourth in the state.
“I wish we had made it to the second day of competition, but I tip my hat to them for their fight and determination,” Brooks said. “I’d say it was a very good season, something to build on for next year. I cannot express how proud I am of everyone for their devotion and hard work.”
