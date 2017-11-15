GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls’ team again led by strong senior class

The bad news for Jefferson is that it lost six seniors from last year’s Elite Eight team, including leading-scorer Abbie Franklin.
The good news for the Dragons is that they have six more seniors waiting in the wings.
Jefferson again has veteran experience to lean on as it starts the season, following a memorable 24-6 campaign last season.
“It’s just a fantastic group of girls,” 12th-year coach Jason Gibson said. “I’m really excited for all of them.”
Seniors Jazmin Allen, McKenzie Tyner, Mariah Starks, Akera Benton, McKenzie Ulmer and Nia Johnson all return from a team that won a region 8-AAAA title a year ago and enjoyed a run to the quarterfinals. Gibson said all six will have an opportunity sign collegiate athletic scholarships with Allen, Tyner, Ulmer and Johnson already having offers.
“As far as what that brings back to our basketball team, I think that it provides us with great leadership,” Gibson said.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
