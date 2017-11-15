BOYS' BASKETBALL: Morris re-energized as new Jefferson boys coach

Kevin Morris might feel like a young basketball coach all over again this season.
Though Morris spent the 15 past years as the head coach at Apalachee, he begins anew this season having been hired at Jefferson to revitalize the Dragon program.
“Yeah, it’s definitely one of those things that kind of re-energizes you because you’ve got to do everything all over again,” said Morris, who has a career record of 217-209. “It’s been good for me, personally to have a new start.”
The coach noted that he might have become set in his ways during the first decade and a half of his career. The new job has given him a chance to shake things up.
“As things are going, I’ve gotten to do some things I’ve wanted to change,” he said.
Jefferson is, no doubt, starting over, too. The 41-year tenure of Bolling DuBose (possibly the longest in the state at one program) ended following a 4-22 season a year ago. No one else had occupied the head-coaching chair at Jefferson since Gerald Ford was the president.
Jefferson goes into season one under Morris looking to end a string of three consecutive losing seasons. Morris believes the holdovers from last year’s team will allow for a balanced Dragons lineup, one which will have scoring from multiple positions.
“It’s not like you can just come in and stop one person and then automatically win the game,” Morris said.
For the rest of the story, see the Nov. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
