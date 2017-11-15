VOLLEYBALL: Streuer signs volleyball scholarship with Niagara

It took just one season for Jessica Streuer to make a major impact on the Jackson County volleyball program.
The versatile senior transfer from California recorded 410 kills, 393 assists, 417 digs and 108 aces in her lone year with the Panthers, helping to lead the team to its first state quarterfinals appearance since 2001.
Streuer — named the Area 8-AAA Player of the Year in October — will now look to make an impact at the next level as she has signed with Niagara University, a Division I school in New York.
“I just love the campus and what the school has to offer academically and athletically,” Streuer said. “It was just a very well-rounded school.”
