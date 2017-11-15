WRESTLING: Panthers thrive in season-opening tournament

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, November 15. 2017
Jackson County lost a number of seniors from last year’s team but that had little effect on the Panthers’ season-opening tournament.
Jackson County topped the 10-team field in hosting the Panther Scramble Saturday. The team totaled 216.5 points, 60 points ahead of second-place South Paulding.
“We lose kids every year due to graduation,” coach Jason Powers said. “Last year’s class was a great class of kids and wrestlers. My focus has been on building a solid program from top to bottom. That means you must do all you can to make sure that a graduating class never cripples your team.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.