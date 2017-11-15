Jackson County lost a number of seniors from last year’s team but that had little effect on the Panthers’ season-opening tournament.
Jackson County topped the 10-team field in hosting the Panther Scramble Saturday. The team totaled 216.5 points, 60 points ahead of second-place South Paulding.
“We lose kids every year due to graduation,” coach Jason Powers said. “Last year’s class was a great class of kids and wrestlers. My focus has been on building a solid program from top to bottom. That means you must do all you can to make sure that a graduating class never cripples your team.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
WRESTLING: Panthers thrive in season-opening tournament
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry