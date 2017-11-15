BOYS' BASKETBALL: Rakestraw sparks Eagles’ season opening win

East Jackson freshman Makayl Rakestraw scored 24 points and handed out five assists in his high school debut Saturday as the Eagles rolled to a 77-36 win over Bethlehem Christian Academy at home.
Though his team won convincingly, Eagle coach David Akin said his team didn’t necessarily play its best basketball.
“We won, but we did not perform at the level we need to in order to be successful this season,” Akin said. “We shot the ball well, which helped, but our defense has to improve. Our defensive focus was absolutely awful. We were very fortunate BCA did not make more shots. Our defensive effort (Saturday) will not win championships.”
Tay Howard chipped in 10 points with four rebounds and five assists in the season-opening victory. Xavier Clark finished with 11 points.
East Jackson (1-0) built a 42-21 lead over Bethlehem Christian by halftime, then dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 21-4, to build a 38-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles now turn their focus to their Thanksgiving tournament, which begins Friday. East Jackson will open up against Crescent (S.C.) on Friday at 8:30 p.m. The tournament will conclude Nov. 21.
Akin asked that the community fill the stands.
"We are very excited to host our second annual Thanksgiving Tournament,” he said. “We have a great field of teams that will bring a lot of talent into the area for fans to watch. My hope is that our community will finally come out and support our boys’ and girls’ programs. I am not sure what they are waiting on. The kids need them here in the stands. This thing doesn't turn itself around on its own. The line to help people get things off the ground and going is thin, but the line to support the team once things start going well, that line wraps around the building."
