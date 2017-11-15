County supports roundabouts at 4 intersections

Barrow County is seeking roundabouts at four busy intersections which officials say will ultimately increase safety and be cost-effective.
The county board of commissioners, at its meeting Tuesday, approved letters of support to the Georgia Department of Transportation for the installation of roundabouts at three intersections along Ga. 211 — Old Hog Mountain Road, County Line-Auburn Road and Dee Kennedy Road — and at the intersection of Ga. 124 and Old Hog Mountain Road.
While the letters do not guarantee roundabouts will be built at those locations, during the design of intersections GDOT is required to consider roundabouts as a concept alternative to others — such as traffic signals, turn lanes, etc.
If a roundabout is selected as the preferred concept alternative, the county would be asked to agree to pay the entire energy and maintenance costs of any lighting and landscaping installed.
Commissioners were in agreement that a roundabout at each location would be in the best public safety interests of the county’s citizens.
“It might be a nuisance when it’s under construction, but it will make for a massive improvement (once it’s completed),” commissioner Joe Goodman said.
“I’m certainly aware of these (intersections) having some real serious accidents in the past,” added commissioner Ben Hendrix. “I’m sure our citizens that live along (those corridors) will be happy with anything that will happen in regards to safety (improvements).”
Chairman Pat Graham noted that none of the aforementioned intersections currently meet GDOT warrants for a traffic signal.
“This would be the safest improvement that could be made until traffic signals are warranted,” Graham said. “It’s a significant improvement safety-wise and a significant improvement traffic flow-wise.”
County public works director Charles McGiboney said he wasn’t aware of a definitive timeline for the roundabouts to be constructed if they were approved, though they would not all be constructed at the same time.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Nov. 15 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
