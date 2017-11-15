Statham seeks to tear down houses

The Statham City Council voted unanimously last Thursday to “take the appropriate legal next step” to get rid of three houses in the town.
The houses are on Butterfly Lane, 418 Sunset Drive and 1657 Bethlehem Road.
Council members Perry Barton, David Huth, Betty Lyle and Hattie Thrasher voted in favor of the motion. Council member Gayle Steed did not attend the called meeting.
The council also asked Phil Gruber, contractor for building inspections, to do reports on two other houses on Railroad and Peters streets.
Gruber was hired because the city’s building inspector, Randy Gordon, resigned over an ongoing dispute about how aggressive the city should be in violations of ordinances.
In his letter of resignation, Gordon said, “I choose to go ahead and retire since there is no solution to the problem that is being created.”
He added that Statham “has great potential but it is a small community and cannot be treated like a metropolis.”
Council members have complained for the past several months that the city has not taken property owners to court for violating the town’s building ordinance.
