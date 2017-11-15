Barrow County is suing the City of Winder and Mayor David Maynard, in his official capacity and individually, for breach of contract stemming from the city’s application to provide its own emergency medical services within the city limits.
The lawsuit was filed by county attorney Angie Davis in Barrow County Superior Court on Oct. 25, a day after the county board of commissioners approved a resolution authorizing it following a closed session. In response, Winder City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to continue its efforts to pursue its own EMS service and to formally notify the county it no longer wishes for Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) to provide ambulance service within the city limits. The city also has hired McDonough-based law firm Smith, Welch, Webb and White to represent it in the lawsuit.
The county’s suit contends the city is violating a 2008 service-delivery strategy (SDS) intergovernmental agreement between the county and its municipalities, which dictates that the county be the sole EMS provider countywide. The suit asks the court to determine whether the license is valid, whether the city is legally permitted to proceed with a zone application and whether the county should remain the sole EMS provider.
See the full story in the Nov. 15 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Barrow County sues Winder, mayor over city's application to provide separate EMS services
