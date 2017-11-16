Top agriculture awards presented

The top agriculture leaders were recognized Monday night in Banks County.
The fifth annual Banks County Agriculture Awards program was held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lula.
Award recipients were: Daphne Crumley, Agribusiness of the Year; and Pat Whitlock, Woman in Agriculture; Ricky Martin, Farmer of the Year.
Ralph Dalton received the Hall of Fame Award.
Banks County extension agent Bob Waldorf was recognized on his retirement. He has served the county for 13 years.
“It’s been a joy to come out to your farms and visit with you and, maybe, help a little,” Waldorf said.
Caroline Lewallen, Jaemor Farms agritourism and marketing coordinator, was the guest speaker.
“We love what we do,” she said. “We are glad to be in this community.”
She spoke on farmers engaging with consumers and being transparent in what is grown.
Others on the program were: Sammy Reeece, Farm Bureau director and county commissioner, welcome and acknowledgements; Ann Gordon and Jerry Gordon, invocation and pledge; and Tim Harper, closing remarks and presentation of door prizes.
The door prizes were donated by Jaemor Farms, Banks County Farm Bureau, AgGeorgia Farm Credit and Northeast Georgia Bank.
