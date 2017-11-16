Pendergrass trial goes to jury Thurs. afternoon

The lawsuit against the City of Pendergrass over allegations the town fired or forced out two employees in 2009 was headed to the jury Thursday afternoon.
The defense wrapped up its testimony Thursday morning and both sides’ lawyers gave their closing arguments early Thursday afternoon. Judge David Sweat was in the process of charging the jury as of 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The case has been heard in Jackson County Superior Court for the last two weeks.
BACKGROUND
Former Pendergrass city clerk Katherine Rintoul and former Pendergrass policeman William Garner sued the city first in 2009 in federal court. The two lost that round, but subsequently filed suit in superior court in 2011 alleging that the city had violated the state’s Whistleblower Act. Rintoul was fired in what the city called a financial crisis layoff in 2009 while Garner resigned later that year under what he claimed was hostile working conditions.
Before they were fired or resigned, both Rintoul and Garner had complained to Pendergrass Mayor Monk Tolbert in July 2009 about what they said was the misuse of city funds and the fixing of city traffic tickets by city administrator Rob Russell.
MOTION DENIED
Judge Sweat denied a city motion Wednesday and again on Thursday for a directed verdict in favor of the defendants. The city claimed to the judge that it had not received state funds and therefore didn’t fall under the state’s Whistleblower Act.
That claim was also echoed in the city’s closing statement Thursday as Pendergrass’ attorney argued that the claims by Rintoul and Garner were “fluff”.
“They’re trying to fill a vacuum,” city lawyers argued.
The city also claimed it had not violated any rule and emphasized its position that the city wasn’t a public agency under the state’s Whistleblower law.
“Pendergrass is not subject to the Whistleblower statue,” lawyers told to the jury.
Pendergrass is represented by the Atlanta law firm of DeLong, Caldwell, Bridgers, Fitzpatrick, & Benjamin. The firm specializes in employment law.
CLAIMS MISUSE OF FUNDS
In her closing argument, plaintiff’s attorney Nancy Val Preda told the jury that Rintoul and Garner were public employees who had a duty to report what they saw as wrongdoing by Russell. She pointed to how the city had paid an $1,100 vet bill for one city employee and a $700 traffic ticket for another employee with city funds. Russell claimed that both were loans to the employees.
“It’s not the National Bank of Pendergrass,” Val Preda said to the jury. “That’s a misuse of city funds.”
Val Preda pointed to how the city had admitted to misusing over $70,000 of SPLOST funds as well.
Val Preda said that the jury should not believe the city’s arguments and that Russell had been “disingenuous” on the stand during his testimony.
“The city is a public employer,” she said, disputing the defendant’s contention that the law didn’t apply to Pendergrass.
Val Preda closed by asking the jury for $600,000 in compensation and damages for both Rintoul and Garner.
Pendergrass trial goes to jury Thurs. afternoon
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry