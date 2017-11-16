Butch, the nickname he went by and representative of his character was a very accomplished and loved man. He was good at so many things. Butch was a United States Army Veteran, scoutmaster, photographer, orchid grower and winner of the prestigious and coveted Field’s Award, Wood Carver and Engineer. His greatest love was to fish with his boy. He was a loving father, grandfather and husband of 56 years.
One of his greatest achievements was being one of the top Land Surveyor in the State of Florida. When driving through Florida's highway system, chances are that it was Butch who had a hand in building it. He was born in Willets, CA on July 23, 1940 and moved to Banks County, GA 1949 but he spent most of his life in Miami, Florida from 1956 until his death.
Butch is survived by his wife, Mary Carol, son, Todd, granddaughter, Taylor, daughter-in-law Connie, his youngest and eldest brothers, James and Edward. He was preceded in death by eldest son Keith Edward, father, James Hubert, brother, Melvin John and mother, Evelyn Clark.
Funeral services will be private as per his wishes and his ashes will be spread in Florida Bay and on the Brooks and Boring Family Farm in Lula, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations to the Miami Orchid Society.
Rest is peace Butch, you will be missed.
Tight lines!
Ulysses (Butch) Boring
