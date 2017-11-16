BREAKING NEWS: Pendergrass loses lawsuit to whistleblowers

It took a 14-member jury just a little over one hour Thursday afternoon to find that the City of Pendergrass had violated the Georgia Whistleblower Act and award over $1.06 million to two former city employees.
“We’re very gratified with the jury’s verdict,” said Nancy Val Preda, attorney for former city clerk Katherine Rintoul and former Pendergrass policeman William Garner who have been waging an eight-year legal battle with the small North Jackson town. “This is a vindication for their courage eight years ago to come forward to expose the abuses in Pendergrass.”
Val Preda plans to make a motion with Judge David Sweat Friday for Pendergrass to pay her clients’ legal fees in addition to Thursday’s jury verdict which awarded both back pay and damages to the two plaintiffs.
Rintoul was awarded $218,000 in lost wages and $300,000 in damages by the jury while Garner was awarded $175,000 in lost wages and $372,600 in damages.
QUICK DECISION
The jury’s verdict came quickly following nine days of testimony and over 200 pieces of evidence entered at the trial.
The defense wrapped up its testimony Thursday morning and both sides’ lawyers gave their closing arguments early Thursday afternoon. It only took about an hour and fifteen minutes for the jury to return with its verdict following the judge’s charge.
Earlier in the day Thursday, Judge David Sweat denied for a second time a city motion for a directed verdict in favor of the defendants. The city claimed to the judge that it had not received state funds and therefore the town didn’t fall under the state’s Whistleblower Act.
In its closing statement, Pendergrass’ attorney argued that the allegations by Rintoul and Garner were “fluff”.
“They’re trying to fill a vacuum,” city lawyers argued.
The city also claimed it had not violated any rule and emphasized its position that the city wasn’t a public agency under the state’s Whistleblower law.
“Pendergrass is not subject to the Whistleblower statue,” lawyers told to the jury.
Pendergrass is represented by the Atlanta law firm of DeLong, Caldwell, Bridgers, Fitzpatrick, & Benjamin. The firm specializes in employment law.
CLAIMS MISUSE OF FUNDS
In her closing argument, Val Preda told the jury that Rintoul and Garner were public employees who had a duty to report what they saw as wrongdoing by city administrator Rob Russell. She pointed to the fact that the city had paid an $1,100 vet bill for one city employee and a $700 traffic ticket for another employee with city funds. Russell claimed that both were loans to the employees.
“It’s not the National Bank of Pendergrass,” Val Preda said to the jury. “That’s a misuse of city funds.”
Val Preda pointed to how the city had admitted to misusing over $70,000 of SPLOST funds as well, a situation the defendants portrayed to the jury as an innocent error.
Val Preda told the jury it should not believe the city’s arguments and that Russell had been “disingenuous” on the stand during his testimony.
“The city is a public employer,” she said, disputing the defendant’s contention that the law didn’t apply to Pendergrass.
Val Preda also pointed out to the jury that when the GBI came in to do an investigation and issued a search warrant, it didn’t find any copies of paid city bills at city hall. All of the city’s billing records and receipts were missing.
“Why?” she asked the jury.
RUSSELL TESTIFIED EARLIER
Earlier in the week, Russell had denied that he misused city funds for personal use.
“I did not steal, I did not take anything,” he said.
Russell said that it was his “mouth” that got the city into the lawsuit and characterized the controversy as a “9-year embarrassment.”
“My mouth and language got us into this mess,” he said, referencing a July 2009 profanity-laced tirade he had against Garner, which Garner was secretly recording at the time. The jury heard that recording last week.
“I was angry that day; no telling what I said,” Russell told the jury about the recording.
BACKGROUND
Rintoul and Garner first sued the city in 2009 in federal court. They lost that round, but subsequently filed suit in superior court in 2011 alleging that the city had violated the state’s Whistleblower Act. Rintoul was fired in what the city said was a financial crisis layoff in 2009 while Garner resigned later that year under what he claimed was hostile working conditions.
Before they were fired or resigned, both Rintoul and Garner along with another police officer complained to Pendergrass Mayor Monk Tolbert in July 2009 about what they said was the misuse of city funds and the fixing of city traffic tickets by Russell.
But instead of backing the whistleblowers, Tolbert backed Russell and fired Rintoul and four other city employees in what was portrayed at the time as a layoff for financial reasons.
The whistleblowers then went public with their allegations, which included among other things: The fixing of traffic tickets; misusing city Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds to pay a city employee who was an illegal alien; misusing city credit cards for personal purchases; and misusing city equipment for personal use.
The allegations hit like a bombshell and got extensive media coverage in the state. In October 2009, a group of Pendergrass citizens attempted to recall the Pendergrass City Council, but that effort failed following a court hearing at which the judge refused to let it proceed.
In another court action, Pendergrass city officials settled a lawsuit filed by The Jackson Herald over allegations the city council was holding secret, illegal meetings. The city agreed to a decree that it would not hold any illegal meetings and would follow state open meetings laws.
Meanwhile, the GBI and other agencies were called in to investigate the allegations, but no charges were ever filed against the city by the district attorney’s office.
