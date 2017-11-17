Mayette Hoffman Jr. (10-23-17)

Mayette Ernest Hoffman, Jr., 88, known as “Med” by friends and “Papa Med” by his grandchildren, peacefully passed away in his sleep Monday, October 23, 2017, at his residence at Pennybyrn Assisted Living where he lived the past five years.
Born May 17, 1929, in Madison, Va., he was the son of the late Mayette Ernest Hoffman, Sr. and Janice Durette Hoffman. He was a 1951 graduate of Randolph Macon College. He later completed graduate courses at UVA and UNC Chapel Hill. Med served in the United States Army during the Korean War in the administrative offices due to his business degree, typing and leadership skills. Following his four years of Army service, he joined Blue Bell Wrangler in their management trainee program. Quickly advancing with promotions, he worked in Mississippi and Oklahoma. Afterwards, he was transferred to manage a Blue Bell plant in Commerce, GA. While there he was active in the local Jaycees, married his wife, June, and raised two children. As his career progressed, Med moved his family to the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, serving as regional manager for Blue Bell before accepting a promotion in 1977 to Vice President of Manufacturing for Blue Bell Wrangler, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C.
He retired in 1984 at age 55 enjoying golf as well as traveling domestically and to many other places around the world with June. They also loved spending time with family at their vacation home in Wilmington, N.C. Their greatest joy was being parents and grandparents.
Med was preceded in death by his wife, June Hoffman; and a brother-in-law, Julian Johnson.
Survivors include his daughter, Kimberli H. Bullard (husband, Brian), Greensboro, N.C, and son, Jim Hoffman, Hickory, N.C.; a sister, Joan Hoffman Johnson, Fairfax, Va.; cousin, Jack Hoffman, Reva, Va.; grandchildren, Kayleigh and Karleigh Bullard, Greensboro, N.C., Jessica H. Dickson (husband, Justin), Hickory, N.C., Caitlyn Hoffman, Asheville, N.C., Emily and Noah Hoffman, Hickory, N.C.; a great-grandchild, Haynes Hoffman, Hickory, N.C.; niece, Julie Tabler; and a nephew, Jeff Johnson.
Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, October 29, at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, in Greensboro, N.C.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Med’s compassionate caregivers, physicians and staff at Pennybyrn’s Congdon House, particularly April Turner, and the dedicated staff at Corporation of Guardianship.
Memorial donations may be made to The First Tee of the Triad, P. O. Box 236, Clemmons, NC, 27012. Please indicate in memory of Med Hoffman on memo line.
Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel, Greensboro, NC assisted the Hoffman family.
Mayette Hoffman Jr. (10-23-17)
