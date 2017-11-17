WINDER - Molly Kent Maliszewski, 96, passed away on November 12, 2017, at High Shoals Health & Rehab due to respiratory failure while she was a resident.
Molly was born on April 2, 1921, in Cheyenne, Wyo. She met Chester J. Maliszewski in Columbus, Ga., married, and had one child, Casimir L. Maliszewski, in 1946. Molly worked on the PTA during the mid-60’s, and assisted Chester in the automotive service business for many years. She then became a very efficient title clerk for various car dealers, including West Side Toyota, Arlington Toyota and Lee Chevrolet in Jacksonville.
Survivors include one son, Casimir L. Maliszewski; and four grandchildren. Casimir Maliszewski Jr, and wife Jill, St. Augustine, Shelly Maliszewski Fordham, and husband Sheldon, Ortega, Aaron Piner and wife Ramona, Oxford Ga., and Ben Piner, and wife Stephanie, Middleburg; nine great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Saturday November 18, at 11:30 a.m., at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel in Cumming.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Molly Maliszewski (11-12-17)
