WINDER - Audrey Mae Hodgens Pace, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. (Bill) Pace, and her son, J. David Pace. Audrey was born and raised in East Atlanta, and was a graduate of Commercial High School. She worked in Atlanta for a time then was a homemaker and helpmate to her husband who farmed in DeKalb County. Later they lived in Elberton and Winder, where they retired.

She was an active member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed her Sunday School class and church circles, as well as garden clubs.

Survivors include three children, Judith Pace, Janice Hilton (Paul), Philip Pace (Mary); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Masters Cemetery, 5057 Flakes Mill Rd., Ellenwood, Ga. at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, November 18.

Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com.

Scot Ward Funeral Services, Conyers, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

