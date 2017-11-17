WILMINGTON, NC - Robert Richard Ledbetter, Ph.D., 86, died peacefully at his residence in Wilmington, N.C. on November 13, 2017, in the presence of his devoted wife, Edythe.
A native of Winder, Mr. Ledbetter was preceded in death by his mother, Freddye; his brothers, Billy, Bennie Fred, Tommy, and Arnold; and his beloved youngest brother, Larry.
After serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War, Dr. Ledbetter made his home in the Washington D.C. area for four decades, during which he taught English Literature to generations of college and high schools students. He and Edythe retired to Wilmington in 1998.
Survivors include his wife Edythe; beloved son, Erik; daughter-in-law, Lynn; and grandson, Owen, Rockville, Md., his brother, Harold Joe Ledbetter, Winder; and numerous sisters-in-laws, cousins, nephews and nieces, and their families.
Share condolences at www.wilmingtoncares.com
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, Wilmington, NC is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Ledbetter (11-13-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry