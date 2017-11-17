GOOSE CREEK, SC - Geraldine “Gerrie” Jones, 88, formerly of Monroe, Ga., passed into the loving arms of her Savior on November 14, 2017.
She was gifted with the ability to make friends with everyone she met and was generous to a fault with anyone and everyone who needed help. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Paul Jones, formerly of Monroe, Ga.; father, Odis; and mother, Flora Wall, Winder; a sister, Sue Wall Bailey (Hulan); and a brother, Charles Wall (Vera), Hoschton, Ga.
Survivors include her son, Paul Jones and his wife Kay Haynes Jones, Goose Creek, S.C.; grandson, Christopher Jones; a sister, Joyce Wall, Winder; two brothers, Ross Wall (Frances), Dacula, and Larry Wall (Martha Jane), Winder; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and not to be omitted, she left behind her beloved dog, Oreo, who loved her as much as she loved Oreo.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Monroe on Sunday, November 19, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted to www.palmettocremationsociety.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society, Charleston, SC.
Geraldine Jones (11-14-17)
