ILA - Patrick Daniel Bunn, 35 (formerly of LaFayette), passed away Saturday, November 11, 2017.
Patrick graduated from Lafayette High School and The University of Georgia. Patrick was named Mr. Lafayette High School for the class of 2000 and loved his classmates dearly.
He was a field service representative for Pilgrim’s Pride in Athens, Ga. for the past 11 years. He attended Union Baptist Church, where he enjoyed being a member of the Men's Sunday School class.
Patrick was an accomplished outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting deer, turkey and all types of fishing. Patrick also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his dog Cricket.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ovid and Vessie Bunn, and Ozer and Jean Daniel.
Survivors include his loving wife, Keri Bunn; son, Braxton and daughter Braylee; parents, Mike and Ann Bunn; brother, Paul (Kelli) Bunn; niece, Susanna Kate; nephews, Taylor and Parker; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial and celebration of his life will be Friday, December 1, at 3:30 p.m. at Union Baptist Church in Hull, Ga. Pastor Billy Owensby will be presiding.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Angiosarcoma Project (CUREasc.org).
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick Bunn (11-11-17)
