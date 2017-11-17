WINDER - Charles Goman, 73, passed away November 14, 2017.
A native of Augusta, Ga., he was a son of the late Clifford and Elsie Harper Goman, and was a member of Nazareth United Methodist Church. Mr. Goman retired from A. T. & T. in 2002 with 35 years of service. He served on the Board of Directors of The American Motorcycle Association, was a past president of the Atlanta Motorcycle Club, raced with ARMA, was a past president of The Atlanta Jaguar Society, and was a past president of The British Motorcar Day.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Skinner Goman, Winder; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Tim Thurmond, Griffin, son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Dena Keener, Gainesville; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Jerry Edge, Rocky Face, Ga.; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Trisha Goman, San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Brittany Thurmond, Gavin Thurmond, Ivy Thurmond, Austin Keener and Amelia Keener,
The family will receive friends Friday, November 17, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 18, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Hugh Shirley officiating. Interment will follow in the Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Bridgeway Hospice, 2000 Riverside Parkway, Suite 107, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30043.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Charles Goman (11-14-17)
