Dr. JoAnn Manley (11-14-17)

Dr. JoAnn Seagraves Manley, 87, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.
Dr. Manley is the daughter of the late George Thomas Seagraves, Sr. and Mary M. Wynn Seagraves. She graduated from Madison County High School and received six degrees from UGA. She came to Milledgeville in 1978 and was a professor at Georgia College and Assistant School Superintendent of Hancock County School System. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Seagraves. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Molly Manley, Milledgeville, and Myra M. Watkins, Haddock; sons, Thomas E. Manley, Milledgeville, and George A. Manley and Bruce L. Manley, both of Canton; grandchildren, Kyle Watkins, Sandersville, and Lindy Watkins, Valdosta; brother, George Thomas Seagraves, Jr and his wife, Geraldine, Danielsville; sister-in-law, Hassie Seagraves, Danielsville; nieces, Dr. Annette Seagraves, Colorado Springs, Colo., Montie Burroughs, Sylvia Thornton, and Sharon Foster, all of Danielsville; and several great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Heritage Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
Flowers accepted and for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Piedmont College.
