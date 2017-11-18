Pitted against a dominant but unchallenged Ridgeland team in the second round of the state playoffs, Jefferson’s postseason poise and grit won out in the end.
In a 14-0 hole early, the Dragons (10-2) reeled off 28 straight points and produced a defensive stand late in the game to pull off a 28-21 upset of the previously unbeaten Panthers (11-1) on the road Friday.
Ridgeland had trounced its opponents by an average of 41 points per game coming into the contest.
“We just never gave up,” receiver/defensive back Zac Corbin said. “We never put our heads down. We just kept fighting. We knew they were a good team, and we knew we had to stay close with them.”
Justin Cole ran for a touchdown and Corbin caught three touchdown passes from Bryce Moore as Jefferson rallied past the Region 6-AAAA champions.
The Dragons, who traveled nearly three hours for this matchup, sealed the win with an interception from Terrell Wall with 2:31 left. The victory marked the sixth straight season Jefferson has won at least 10 games.
“I’m awfully proud of them,” coach Gene Cathcart said. “That’s a long, long ride. To deal with that and to deal with the adversity of really what amounts to a third or fourth-round matchup ability-wise … I’m just awfully proud of all of our guys.”
Jefferson will move on to the state quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last five years where it will face Mary Persons High School.
In the first quarter, Ridgeland looked very much like the team that had been bullying foes with 40- and 50-point margins of victory.
Tanner Hill threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Stephon Walker to cap the Panthers’ first offensive possession, followed by a Jefferson fumble. That led to another Ridgeland scoring drive, this time finished off with an 8-yard touchdown run from Jalyn Shelton.
Jefferson’s Colby Wood, however, helped turn the game with a kickoff return to the Panther 16. Cole scored one play later to cut the Ridgeland lead to 14-6.
The Dragon defense further swung the momentum in Jefferson’s favor, producing a fourth-down stop at their own 49-yard line. The offense responded with a 10-play scoring drive, which ended Moore throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Corbin on fourth down. Moore then hit a wide-open Garmon Randolph for the game-tying two-point conversion.
Jefferson squandered a scoring opportunity on is fourth possession, fumbling the ball into the end zone for a touchback, but it cashed in on its fifth possession.
Moore found Corbin again, with Corbin pulling down a 26-yard touchdown reception against man-to-man coverage late in the second quarter.
“They thought there were going to come in and man us up with superior athletes to our receivers … when we know you’re in man coverage, our receivers are pretty good players,” Cathcart said.
Moore then threw to Randolph, who made a juggling grab for the two-point conversion to give Jefferson a 22-14 lead.
The touchdown and two-point conversion were set up by an interception and return from Kade McNally to the Ridgeland 28.
Jefferson opened the second half with a 10-play scoring drive that included three third-down conversions. The Dragons scored on a third-and-seven with Corbin snagging a 21-yard touchdown strike from Moore to put Jefferson up 28-14.
“Zac Corbin had one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen a high school kid ever have — catch after catch after catch,” Cathcart said.
Ridgeland threatened to keep its season alive with a one-yard touchdown run from Shelton on fourth down with 8:53 left in the game. The Panther defense then forced two punts, but the Ridgeland offense misfired on both subsequent possessions.
Wall ended the Panthers’ final possession by picking off a pass at the Jefferson 48. He called the moment “emotional.”
“I just broke on it at a good time and it hit me in the hands and luckily I picked it off,” Wall said.
The victory insured that the Dragons would play past Thanksgiving yet again, which has become something of a tradition at Jefferson the past few years.
“This is a special thing when you get to practice on Thanksgiving day,” Cathcart said. “You’re one of the war daddies that’s left, and that’s what I told them. I’m just extremely, extremely proud of them.”
