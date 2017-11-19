Man reports ‘American Megamillion Cash Award’ call

A man reported that someone speaking poor English called him and told him that he was from “American Megamillion Cash Award” and that he had won $285,000 and a new BMW. He said the man told him he needed to pay $292 for a tag transfer on the BMW. He said the man became irate when he told him he knew it was a scam.
Other incidents investigated by the county sheriff’s office this week included:
•A firearm stolen from Oconee County was recovered in a vehicle after an accident. The real name of the driver had not been determined as of the time of the report. The firearm was taken into evidence by the sheriff’s office.
•A woman reportedly stole $60 worth of frozen salmon from Ingles.
•A Hwy. 29 man reported that two people broke into his house and took a shower.
•A woman on N. Seventh Street reported that someone got out of a vehicle and walked toward her house smoking a cigarette. When she walked out onto the porch, the person walked back to the vehicle.
•A wreck with a deer was reported on Hwy. 72.
•A man reported that someone used his debit card while he was incarcerated and spent several hundred dollars.
•A deputy responded to a call of a stolen baby stroller.
•A man on Virginia Lane reported that his cat was struck and killed by a vehicle. He didn’t see the vehicle hit the cat, but he said he believed it was intentional.
•A woman on Hwy. 29 complained of injuries to her dog that she believed may have been caused by people.
•A teenager reportedly pointed a gun at others during an altercation on Bryant Drive.
•The theft of Percocet pills was reported on Mathis Road.
•A woman on Mathis Road was transported to a local hospital after taking the whole bottle of three types of pills.
•A stolen wallet was reported on Third Avenue.
•A Johnny McElroy Road man said he and his wife got in an argument after his wife saw his bank statement and started asking questions about his bank account and money. He said he tried to explain his account to her, but she became irate and scratched him on his chest and bit him on his arm. He said he had pictures and would email them to the sheriff’s office at a later date.
•Harassing phone calls were reported on Macedonia Church Road. A woman said her ex-boyfriend said he was going to “whoop her !@#”
•A person in a truck drove off without paying for $103 worth of gas from a Hwy. 98 gas station.
•A red tie was reported stolen from a Hwy. 29 residence.
•An officer met with a woman on Hwy. 29 who reported that her ex-boyfriend hit her on the face and damaged her car. The officer saw no visible wounds.
•A Stagecoach Way man reported that his son took his truck without his permission. He didn’t want to press charges.
•An East Pine Avenue man said he had been communicating with a girl he met on a website called “Plenty of Fish.” He said she was 20 and had sent him nude pictures of herself. He sent her pictures of himself in underwear. He said the girl’s father threatened to go to law enforcement unless he sent money, because his daughter was 16. The man reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.
•Criminal damage to property was reported on Shoal Creek Road.
•A woman was injured after running off the road at 9:50 a.m., Nov. 12, and hitting a tree.
•A woman complained of head, chest, neck and arm pain after an airbag deployed in an accident on Hwy. 72 and James Holcomb Road at 10:10 a.m., Nov. 10.
•A man was injured after his vehicle struck a tree at 5:38 p.m., Nov. 6, on Hwy. 191.
