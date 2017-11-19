Madison County Board of Education to look at cost of mobile units

There’s residential growth in the Colbert area. That means more kids will come to Colbert Elementary School, the county’s most overcrowded school.
Local school officials know they need to plan now for that growth.
For instance, Madison County assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight talked to the county school board Tuesday about seeking cost estimates on clusters of mobile units, not just individual mobile classrooms. These units could be used at other schools experiencing rapid growth, but Colbert seems most likely to be affected in the short term.
“Colbert is probably where we’ll need to do something the soonest,” she told the board. “A lot of people are moving to that area. And we’re looking at growth and how it will impact schools.”
Knight said an individual mobile unit costs about $15,000 a year. She said clusters could prove more cost effective, while also potentially allowing an entire grade level to move into the unit. The assistant superintendent said she expects to provide figures to the board in January on the costs of such temporary facilities.
In another matter Tuesday, Bo Boykin, CEO of the Broad River Academy, talked to the school board about audio visual capabilities Madison County now has through grant funding. He said students are learning about film production and now able to produce high-quality HD video. Boykin expects next year’s Red Raider home football games, as well as other school events, to be available for viewing online.
Also Tuesday, Knight told the BOE that the school system won’t have to borrow any money to meet its budget this year. She said that had been a possibility. She also said sales tax collections are up compared to this time last year, adding that this will be helpful in making debt payments on the completed high school expansion project, which was funded with sales tax money.
Assistant superintendent Michael Williams said Athens Tech is reviewing credentials of five teachers at the Broad River Academy to see if their classes can count toward college credit at Athens Tech. He also noted that at least one parent or guardian of every student at Comer Elementary School participated in fall parent-teacher conferences at Comer Elementary School.
