WINDER - Janet Ruth Rubadou, 71, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017.
A native of West Point, Ga., Mrs. Rubadou was preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Marian Powell Baker. She was a graduate of North Georgia College and State University with a Bachelor of Science and Master's degree in Education. She continued her education at West Georgia College, where she attained her specialist degree in Early Childhood Education. Mrs. Rubadou was also a member of Pentecost United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 42 years, Frank E. Rubadou, Winder; son, Richard Troy Westmoreland, Cumming; daughter, Cheryl Dean Loggins, Clarksville; brother, James D. Baker, Ft. Lauderdale; sisters, Kay Rogers, Carrollton, and Diann Burgess, Advance, N.C; four grandchildren, Whitney and Billy Crance, Travis and Justin Westmoreland; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 24, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Revs. Jennifer Carey and Lisa Cain officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pentecost United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends on Friday from 12 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Rubadou to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Janet Rubadou (11-18-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry