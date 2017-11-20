RIVERDALE - Lorrie Elizabeth Sandoval, 44, passed away on Friday evening, November 17, 2017.
A native of Winder, Mrs. Sandoval was a dedicated homemaker throughout her life and attended St. Felipe Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joni Smith Everett.
Survivors include her husband, Amado M. Sandoval, Riverdale; son, Matthew Sandoval, and daughter, Savannah Sandoval, both of Riverdale; father, Paul Casper, Winder; brother, Jeff Casper, Winder; sisters, Tracy (Jerry) Simmons, Lisa Solis both of Winder, and Kimberly (Juan) Mora, Riverdale; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Monday, November 20, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Darrell Skinner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Lorrie Sandoval (11-17-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry