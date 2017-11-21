Water being pumped on new site; samples taken every two weeks

Homer Mayor Doug Cheek said water at the Evans Street location did not test well at its first sampling.
He said engineering consultants told the city the water “had set there so long, it’s like stagnant water.
He explained water would be run through onto the ground and sampled every two weeks. He said the consultants said most wells – more than 50 percent of those tested – end up being useful. “That’s certainly what we’re hoping,” he said.
The first samples of water were the wrong color and had too much grit in it, he said.
The “recharge” rate was 84 gallons per minute, which probably would be an adequate rate.
After the water was being pumped continuously, he said the first samples were taken the week of Nov. 6-10.
Cheek made the report at the city council meeting last week.
The city took an option on 28 acres of property on Evans Street in Homer in May for a potential second well for the city’s water service.
The city agreed to pay $125,000 for the property if water quality and rate tests are adequate. The property is on the tax roll in Banks County for $86,921, according to the property assessor’s website.
The council has been looking for a second source of water for nearly two years.
CHIMNEY OAKS
The Homer City Council also agreed to provide billing services for a home in the Chimney Oak subdivision for Banks County Golf, the development company.
The city will combine the water and sewer service costs on the bill and the company will reimburse the city when the costs are known.
Council members and representatives of the golf company discussed a flat fee for each bill and a percentage of the bill.
Sarah Pritchard, the chief operating officer and general counsel for the company, said the two parties could agree on a flat fee and a percentage and the company would pay whichever is higher. She said when a certain number of houses are sold, the percentage fee would be more money to the city.
Developer representatives assured council members they do not expect the city to do the work at a loss.
The development company has sold its first house and has an agreement with the city that it will provide water service to the area when the houses are sold. The development company has its own septic sewage system on the site.
The city anticipates getting a new software system that will do the billing by the first of the year, Carol Ayers, the city clerk, said.
Pritchard said the firm would pay for any “add on” costs the city incurred because of doing the extra billing.
She said the company expects financial arrangements to allow the developer and the city “to get what they need.”
Cheek noted the cost would be minimal when it first starts. When, or if, the company sells a number of houses, “then it’s going to be a big deal,” he said.
Pritchard told the council the closing for the first house is expected within 30 days. Four or five other houses are under construction, three have framing and siding and three lots have been grading.
She said the company’s “goal” is to have three or four closings per month.
The council also agreed to road name changes in Phase 3B for the golf community development.
Pritchard said the state regulators approved the changes and the company was just updating the council.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council also:
•approved changes to it animal control ordinance so the city and county regulations will be the same. That will allow the county animal control office to enforce the city’s ordinance. A woman complained in October that dogs have been running loose near the Golden Pantry in Homer.
•approved a setback for Shane Turner, who said he plans to build a car shed out from his house that won’t meet the setback and a workshop building. He said the lot at 154 Mulberry Street already has structures on it that don’t meet the setbacks.
•discussed a question from council member James McLendon about the “roundabout” at the intersection of Historic Homer Highway and Athens and Evans streets. Council members agreed action from the state may or may not happen. “Traffic has just gotten horrendous,” McClendon said. Cheek noted he has seen three or four versions of a roundabout and doesn’t know if any has been approved. One version was reported on in March 2016 in the Banks County News.
Water being pumped on new site; samples taken every two weeks
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry