Jackson County has high number of opioid scrips

Jackson County has an above average number of opioid prescriptions per 100 people. The Jackson County Board of Health recently reviewed the data at its quarterly meeting
Jackson County ranks above the state average with 117 opioid prescriptions per 100 people compared to the state average of 78 per 100. The national average is 67 per 100.
By comparison, Barrow County has 85 prescriptions per 100; Hall County has 95 per 100; Clarke County has 97 per 100; Madison County has 104 per 100; Banks County 42 per 100; Gwinnett County 47 per 100; and Oconee County 63 per 100.
Alabama has the highest rate nationally with 121 per 100 while Wyoming is the lowest with a mere seven opioid prescriptions per 100.
