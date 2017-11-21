No water hike for 2018

Jackson County Water & Sewerage Authority customers will not see an increase in rates in the upcoming year.
At a November 9 meeting, the authority unanimously approved a $12 million budget for FY2018, without a proposed rate increase. The budget is up $1.4 million over the FY2017 budget.
Last month, the authority’s staff presented the FY2018 proposed budget, which included a one percent rate hike. According to authority manager Eric Klerk, the proposed rate increase was to be more of a “placeholder” to pay future bond debt and would eliminate the need for a larger increase in the future.
But authority board members disagreed with that logic.
“I wasn’t too crazy about the one percent,” said board member Don Clerici, adding he was in total support of the budget and he would be in favor of increasing rates, if it is necessary. But after looking over the proposed budget, Clerici, along with other board members, indicated an increase could not be justified at this time.
According to finance director Judy Smith, the authority is also currently conducting a rate analysis to determine if connection fees are where they need to be. With the prediction of future growth throughout the county, Smith said this is another revenue source option for financing capital outlay necessary to provide service to new customers.
See the full story in the Nov. 21 issue of The Jackson Herald.
