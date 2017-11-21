A controversial plan to build a 1.2 million sq. ft. warehouse north of Jefferson near I-85 is apparently headed back to court following the second denial of a rezoning to allow the project.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to again deny the rezoning request from Inland Holdings, LLC for the project on 89 acres at the intersection of Hog Mountain Road and Storey Lane. The BOC first denied the rezoning request in April.
For the full story, see the Nov. 22 issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOC again axes warehouse plans
