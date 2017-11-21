Wrestling: Wildcats shaking off the rust, looking for improvement this season

The Apalachee High School wrestling team ushered in its 2017-2018 season at the annual Winder-Barrow High School Duals Saturday and coach Randy Hill said he liked the early-season results from his athletes.
“I am a firm believer that you either get better or get worse, but you never stay the same,” Hill said. “I thought we got better as the day progressed Saturday. We still have some things to work on. We did OK though for our first time out.”
The Mat Wildcats went 2-3 at the WBHS Duals defeating the host Bulldoggs as well as Salem. AHS fell to East Hall, Mountain View and Heritage.
“I think 80 percent of our losses came from things we did that we shouldn’t have done,” Hill said.
“We are forfeiting five weight classes right now so my goal is for our wrestlers who are competing to always improve.”
Senior Sam Skinner (170) and junior Corbin Lang (220) both return in 2017-2018 after qualifying for state last season. Their coach said both wrestlers “looked pretty good” on Saturday.
“They were a little rusty but I know they will keep getting better,” Hill said.
The AHS wrestling team was back at practice Monday morning despite the holiday week in preparation for Wednesday’s competition at Grayson.
