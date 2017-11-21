Barrow 7U team tops Gainesville 13-12 for league championship

When he started coaching for Barrow County Leisure Services two years ago at the 5U level, Shun Brower said he wanted his team to be the first to make it to a “Super Bowl” in the North Georgia Youth Football Association.
Two years later, Browner’s 7U team has done just that — and won it.
Amari Gaudlock scored on an 80-yard touchdown run in the final minute and then ran in the deciding extra point as Barrow County upended top-seeded Gainesville 13-12 in the NGYFA 7U Super Bowl at Madison County High School on Saturday morning.
The win capped an undefeated, 11-0 season for second-seeded Barrow County and marked the first time a Barrow team has ever won a championship in the league.
“I’m extremely happy for the kids and Barrow County,” Browner said Sunday. “When Barrow County first got involved in this league, a lot of the teams were getting their butts handed to them at first and we wanted to turn that around. We wanted to put Barrow County on the map. A lot of teams didn’t know who we were but they do now.”
Last year, Browner’s team reached the semifinals and this season they went all the way. That was due in large part to a stellar defense shutting a vaunted Gainesville offense down. Gainesville, which came into the game undefeated at the 6U and 7U levels the last two years, was averaging over 40 points a game (including a 55-0 semifinal) win but was held in check by Barrow.
“They were a very good team that likes to spread it out a little bit,” Browner said of Gainesville. “We stuck with our defense, though, and made them play our game. They like running to the outside, but not the inside so much. Once we shut down the outside, that forced them to go inside and it played right into our hands to slow them down enough.
“Our offense did a good job of moving the ball throughout the game and keeping it out of their hands.”
See the full story in the Nov. 22 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
