A request for a new subdivision and commercial development in West Jackson got the initial green light last week despite concerns from neighbors and county planners.
The Jackson County Planning Commission unanimously approved John C. Buchanan’s rezoning and special use requests for a master planned development on 102 acres at 6696 Hwy. 124 West.
In a split vote, the commission also approved Buchanan’s rezoning and special use requests for a highway retail commercial development on 43 acres near the same site.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will hear the requests Dec. 18.
See the full story in the Nov. 21 issue of The Braselton News.
WJ subdivision, commercial site draw concerns
