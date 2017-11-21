The Braselton Downtown Development Authority is seeking applicants for its seven-member board due to two recent resignations.
Board members are required to attend one board meeting per month plus dedicate about 10 hours per month to implementing projects and activities in downtown. State law also requires training for newly-appointed DDA members throughout Georgia.
For more information, call 706-684-0369 or visit www.downtownbraselton.com/about-us.html.
DDA needs members
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry