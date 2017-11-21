The Jackson County girls’ basketball game with Loganville Tuesday night can be summed up by their free throw shooting; close and inconsistent.
The Lady Panthers went 13-of-24 from the charity stripe in their 40-36 loss to Loganville in the finals of the Banker’s Classic Tournament.
Both teams looked atrocious on offense in the first quarter, but Jackson County took advantage of some fouls and led 5-4 after eight minutes. However, they left three points on the free throw line.
Carson and Carlie Anderson broke out in the second quarter with a combined 13 points. The Panthers scored 16 in that quarter, as did Loganville to keep the margin at just one point with Jackson County leading 21-20 at the break.
The Red Devils tied the game going into the fourth quarter and they began to pull away in the middle of the fourth, but the Lady Panthers were able to keep the game close. They just couldn’t cut the lead to any less than four points in the game’s final minutes.
“I’m prouder of our effort tonight than I was last night,” said head coach Monty McClure. “We played well, we could have certainly shot the ball better from the free throw line, and then we committed 18 turnovers.”
