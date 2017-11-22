Being a star wrestler on one of the best programs in the southeast opened up Division I scholarship doors for Dawson Bates, and now it’s come to fruition.
Bates, who has complied a 137-5 record with 110 pins and two state titles in three seasons at Jefferson, has signed with Appalachian State.
“I fell in love with it up there,” Bates said. “It’s really nice. The program is really good. I think that the wrestlers that they have will definitely set the standard for me and I’ll have to work for it.”
Bates has reached the state finals each year in his high school career and has even enjoyed success outside the state. One of his recent triumphs includes winning his weight class in the “Freak Show” tournament in Las Vegas.
“I can’t tell him and his family (enough) how much he means to our program,” coach Doug Thurmond said.
Bates considered Maryland and Clarion before deciding on Appalachian State.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
State champion wrestler signs with Appalachian State
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry