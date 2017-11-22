For Addison Kelly, competing as a collegiate diver will mean doing so at the highest level at her dream school.
The Jefferson senior has signed a diving scholarship with the University of Georgia, a seven-time national champion.
“Georgia was definitely my No. 1 choice,” Kelly said. “it’s an amazing program, amazing school. It’s so hard to get into just for academics. But I’m so excited that I have the chance to go there. It’s such a great school.”
Kelly already trains at the University of Georgia facilities with Georgia Diving Club.
Despite her success, she is a relative newcomer to the sport, only diving since 2015. She finished sixth at state as a sophomore and fourth as a junior. She is also a three-time AAU All-American.
Georgia Diving Club coach Jonathan Fennelly said Kelly’s work ethic “is on a level of her own,” rarely missing a practice or training opportunity.
“This work ethic has allowed Addison to accomplish in less than three years what takes most divers over a decade to do,” Finley said. “And that is to accomplish the ultimate goal of all junior divers, the opportunity to not only compete at the collegiate level but to do it at a Division-I university.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald. For more signing stories, see next week's issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson’s Kelly headed to elite UGA diving program
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry