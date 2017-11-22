SWIMMING: Commerce girls’ swimmers place third in season-opener

The Commerce High School and Commerce Middle School swim teams had a strong showing at the Fall Frenzy Invitational held at Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville last Saturday.
The girls team placed third out of 14 teams.
“This was a great showing of our team,” head coach Lisa Langston said. “We beat larger schools who had many more swimmers than we did, but because we placed in the top three in many of our events, we scored a lot of points.
“This was a great first meet for us. Our team is really growing and I was impressed with how well we swam. Our high school girls relay took home two first-place wins in both of their relays. We have some strong swimmers and I am excited about this season. We are excited for our two seniors, Kate Massey and Jessie Pritchett, who are set to have a great year.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
