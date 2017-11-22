FOOTBALL: Wood named 8-AAAA Player of the Year

Jefferson’s Colby Wood was recently selected by coaches as the Region 8-AAAA Football Player of the Year.
Wood was one of 20 Dragon players to earn all-region recognition.
Quarterback Bryce Moore, tight end Garmon Randolph, receiver Sammy Elegreet, offensive lineman Logan Garner, linebacker Colby Clark and defensive back Zac Corbin were all named to the first team.
Second team selections were fullback Justin Cole, offensive lineman J.T. Middleton, offensive lineman Hunter Griffth, defensive end/outside linebacker Cale Compton, linebacker Matthew Nilsen, defensive back Terrell Wall, place kicker Hayden Kilgore and punter Addison Clay.
Kade McNally, Ryan Godfrey, Logan Whidby, Seth Glausier and Clay Pender were all-region honorable mentions.
