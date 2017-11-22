SWIMMING: Jefferson wins Saturday meet

Wednesday, November 22. 2017
The Jefferson swimming team entered the Thanksgiving Holiday with another win under its belt.
Jefferson won the overall title at Saturday’s 14-team ThanksSwimming meet in Gainesville with 478 points. The girls (326 points) took first in their competition, while the boys (157 points) finished second.
Jefferson is off until Dec. 2 when it competes at the North Hall Trojan Open at the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
