Panther wrestlers dominate first duals test

Following his team’s first triumph in dual action, Jackson County coach Jason Powers is cautiously optimistic for what the rest of the season holds.
The Panthers went 5-0 Saturday to win the Iron Branch Duals at Flowery Branch.
“We were tested on a few occasions but the team pulled together well to pull out the wins,” Powers said. “I am very excited about each aspect of the season and we are off to a good start. However, we have a long way to go by early January to get ready for duals. We are still very green in many areas but we are improving with each practice and each match.”
Jackson County downed Forsyth Central ‘B’ (78-0), Milton (64-18), Loganville (57-21) and Centennial (66-11) and beat Forsyth Central (41-24) in the title match.
Joey Sosebee, Christian Soto, Kaden Andreasen, Ben Gilbreath, Jacob Crumley, Devonte Stephens and Miguel Gutierrez all went undefeated in their matches.
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
