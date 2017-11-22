Gibson’s 30 points spark Morris’ first win as Jefferson coach

Behind a 30-point performance from Jasper Gibson, Jefferson delivered Kevin Morris’ first victory as the Dragons’ head coach with a 66-52 win over Douglass Saturday in the opening round of the team’s tip-off tournament.
Jefferson (1-1) led 31-16 at the half with Gibson scoring 21 points.
Due to early Thanksgiving deadlines, Monday and Tuesday results from the tournament were not available.
•DAWSON CO. 61, JEFFERSON BOYS 46 (THURSDAY): A cold-shooting night kept Jefferson from a successful season-opener Thursday on the road at Dawson County.
“We just didn’t shoot the basketball very well,” Morris said. “We just didn’t make a lot of shots.”
In addition to Jefferson’s struggles from the floor, the other key factor in the loss was the free throw line where Dawson County was 26-of-29. Jefferson was 12-of-16. While the Dragons shot well from the charity stripe, Dawson County went there much more.
“We lost by 15 and got out scored by 14 at the free throw line,” Morris said. “We’ve got to do a better job of playing without fouling.”
Jasper Gibson led Jefferson with 24 points. The sophomore guard played last quarter and a half “really, really good,” according to Morris, after a shaky first half.
“He’ll get that cleaned up,” Morris said. “It’s just a little bit of uncertainty about a lot of things we need to do.”
Jacob Radaker added 12 points. Morris said the team must do a better job of getting the ball to its 6-7 center.
“Jacob scored 12, but if we had done a little bit better job of finding him in there, he could have had 20,” Morris said.
Jefferson trailed by 21 points in the third quarter, but rallied to cut the deficit to nine points starting the fourth quarter.
“Our kids never gave up and never stopped fighting,” Morris said. “That was something I was very happy about. You don’t want to go out there doing a lot of new stuff and get blown out the first game, and we didn’t … We did a good job of fighting back.”
•DAWSON CO. 68, JEFFERSON GIRLS (THURSDAY) 56: The fourth-ranked Jefferson girls were tripped up on the road by eighth-ranked Dawson County in their season opener.
McKenzie Tyner finished with 16 points, and Jazmin Allen added 11. Akera Benton and Livi Blackstock both chipped in seven points each.
Jefferson trailed 20-17 at the half and 47-42 after three quarters before Dawson County stretched its lead out in the fourth quarter.
