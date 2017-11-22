BOYS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS boys start 2-0

By Chris Hamby
If something special is in store for the East Jackson boys’ basketball team this year, Friday’s holiday-tournament win over Crescent (S.C.) might have served as an early sign.
East Jackson jumped out to a 28-8 lead over Crescent at the end of the first quarter en route to a 94-41 victory to move to 2-0.
The Eagles have already equaled their win total from last year.
Kobe Haley set the tone early on with three 3-pointers and finished the night with 21 points. Makayl Rakestraw and Xavier Clark each scored 15 points apiece in the rout. Tay Howard finished with eight.
The Eagles were bigger and stronger and had both the inside and outside game working and were able to force their will against Crescent.
Roquan Graves led the way for Crescent with 11 points and Jacob Smith had 8.
“We are excited to host events during the holiday break,” coach David Akin said. “It provides an opportunity for our players to play in front of our community. It also allows the players to work the event.”
Akin pointed to the team’s December trip to Orlando, Fla. for another holiday tournament.
“For them to fully appreciate the trip to Florida, having new Elite Nike gear, new Nike Elite practice and college level training equipment, then they need to work the tournaments so they understand the concept of working, what we call “learn to earn.”
