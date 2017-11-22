Jefferson to appeal its classification to GHSA

The Jefferson High School will again appeal its current AAAA classification, in which it has participated since 2016.
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) is nearing its mid-cycle adjustment for reclassification and will hear appeals Monday. Jefferson principal Brian Moore and athletic director Bill Navas will go before the reclassification appeals committee to present the school’s case.
“I think we have a valid argument,” superintendent John Jackson said. “I think we had a valid argument last time but circumstances worked against us.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
