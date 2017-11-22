Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart is sporting a beard that he hopes he won’t shave it off until December.
It’s evolved into something of a good luck charm for the coach, who now has his team in the state quarterfinals. As long as Jefferson continues to win, the beard stays.
“It was ‘no-shave November’ and now it’s kind of one of those superstition deals,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson’s players will do their part to make sure the razors stay away a little bit longer.
The Dragons (10-2) are in the state quarterfinals for the fifth time in the last six years. They will take on Mary Persons (10-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road.
Cathcart’s Dragons up-ended Ridgeland 28-21 on the road last week in the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity to get to practice on Thanksgiving,” senior fullback Justin Cole said. “Only eight teams in our classification get to do it, but we’re really focused for this game. We think we have a really good chance of winning.”
For the rest of this story, see the Nov. 22 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Breathing fire: Dragons back in familiar position in state quarterfinals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry